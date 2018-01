US President Donald Trump disembarks from Marine One at the heliport during the 48th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Theresa May, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, addresses a plenary session during the 48th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

The United Kingdom’s prime minister is set to meet the president of the United States at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday for a discussion clouded by public strain between their two countries, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The meeting at the summit in Switzerland will be the first since Theresa May was made aware that Donald Trump had abruptly called off a planned trip to London earlier this month and put the UK leader in a tight spot.