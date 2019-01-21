Central London's Carnaby Street is crowded with shoppers on the day the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) releases its quarterly retail figures, Feb. 25, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/DANIEL DEME

Investor pessimism regarding the United Kingdom retail sector is back due to concerns about weakening disposable income and a drop in spending expectations across categories to levels seen ahead of November, Citi's mid-January UK consumer survey reveals, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Monday.

This points to an end to the Christmas sales spell, which saw many results coming in better than already-lowered expectations, causing retail stocks to strongly outperform.