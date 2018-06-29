A building belonging to the British multinational defence, security and aerospace company BAE Systems, in the Royal Navy Base in Portsmouth, Britain, 09 November 2013 EPA-EFE/FILE/WILL OLIVER

A handout picture released 29 June 2018 by the Australian Prime Minister's press office shows an artist representation of the new Hunter Class Frigate to be built by BAE Systems underpinning a $26 billion Future Frigates contract announced in Adelaide, Australia. EPA-EFE/Australia Prime Minister Office HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (C), Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne (L), BAE head Gabby Costigan (3-L) and Navy personnel pose with a model of the new Hunter Class Frigate, at Osborne Naval Shipyard in Adelaide, Australia, 29 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Mark Brake

The Australian government announced Friday that the British company BAE Systems has won a contract worth $25.72 billion to build nine new frigates in the country, to the detriment of the Spanish company Navantia and the Italian Fincantieri.

These frigates "are central to our plan to secure our nation, our naval shipbuilding sovereignty and create Australian jobs," Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Defense Minister Marise Payne said in a statement adding that "the Future Frigates, named the Hunter class, will be built in Australia, by Australians, using Australian steel."