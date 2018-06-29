The Australian government announced Friday that the British company BAE Systems has won a contract worth $25.72 billion to build nine new frigates in the country, to the detriment of the Spanish company Navantia and the Italian Fincantieri.
These frigates "are central to our plan to secure our nation, our naval shipbuilding sovereignty and create Australian jobs," Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Defense Minister Marise Payne said in a statement adding that "the Future Frigates, named the Hunter class, will be built in Australia, by Australians, using Australian steel."