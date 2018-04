A man leaves the London Stock Exchange in the City of London, Britain, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANDY RAIN

Capita PLC said Monday that it plans to raise 701 million pounds ($981.4 million) in a rights issue, and reported a widened pretax loss for 2017, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The company said it would issue 1 billion new shares at an issue price of 70 pence per share, a 56 percent discount to its April 20 closing price.