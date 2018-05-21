efe-epaLondon

The United Kingdom's financial sector, which is largely based in the City of London, said Monday the government needed to reform the country's immigration system in order to remain competitive after its withdrawal from the European Union.

A new report by TheCityUK, a body that represents the UK’s financial services, and accounting and consultancy firm Ernst and Young said guaranteeing access to skilled overseas professionals was needed in order for the UK to continue to be "the leading international financial center."