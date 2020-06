The United Kingdom’s economy shrank by 20.4 percent in April this year due to a cessation of business activity and temporary layoffs enforced to contain the spread of Covid-19.

It was the biggest monthly contraction of GDP since records began in 1997 and was three times greater than the maximum monthly fall registered during the 2008/9 financial crisis, which was 6.9 percent in March 2009, according to the Office of National Statistics. EFE-EPA