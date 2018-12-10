The director-general of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) Carolyn Fairbairn speaks at the annual CBI Conference in London, the United Kingdom, Nov. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

The United Kingdom's biggest business organization on Monday harshly criticized the government's decision to postpone a crucial parliamentary vote on a Brexit deal and warned that the uncertainty surrounding the country's withdrawal from the European Union could precipitate a national crisis.

The Confederation of British Industry, which speaks for nearly 200,000 businesses and 140 trade associations across the country, was reacting to news that Prime Minister Theresa May had decided to delay the Brexit deal vote in the House of Commons – which had been scheduled for Tuesday – after ascertaining that the government's proposal had failed to garner the support of a majority of lawmakers.