Restaurant Group said Thursday that it has appointed Andy Hornby as its new chief executive to replace Andy McCue, who previously said he was leaving the company, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE.

The company, whose restaurant brands include Frankie & Benny's, Garfunkel's and Wagamama, said Hornby's start date will be given later on, and it will then confirm when McCue will step down.