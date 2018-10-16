Smaller businesses will be granted access to the United Kingdom's Financial Ombudsman Service in the wake of SME lending scandals at some of the country's major banks, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Tuesday.

The Financial Conduct Authority said Tuesday that businesses with an annual turnover of less than 6.5 million pounds ($8.5 million) and fewer than 50 employees, or an annual balance sheet below 5 million pounds, will now be able to refer unresolved complaints to the ombudsman.