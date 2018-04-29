The United Kingdom government is to unveil plans to crack down on money laundering by foreign entities exploiting Scottish Limited Partnerships following the discovery of a scheme that allowed some $80 billion dollars be moved out of Russia, the department for business said Sunday.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said it would announce the reforms to SLPs Monday, although in a statement it defended legitimate use of the Limited Parnership structures, which are created by two or more business partners and invest up to 30 billion pounds ($41bn) annually.