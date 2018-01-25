Theresa May, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, adresses a plenary session during the 48th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

The United Kingdom's conservative prime minister on Thursday told the World Economic Forum annual gathering in Switzerland that her country would continue to advocate in favor of free trade after Brexit and urged members of the international community to follow suit, warning that such commitments were all too often made at Davos but rarely put into practice.

Theresa May gave a special address to the crowd of global financial leaders in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos and took the opportunity to hammer home the message that although the UK was due to pull out of the European Union, it wanted to remain a fundamental part of the world economy.