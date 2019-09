File image of airport staff at the rear door of a Thomas Cook passenger airplane at Frankfurt airport, Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Nov. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MAURITZ ANTIN

The world’s oldest travel firm collapsed early on Monday, leaving thousands of holidaymakers stranded and thousands more at risk of losing their jobs.

Thomas Cook announced in a statement that it had gone into administration, leaving more than 150,000 customers stranded abroad and putting 22,000 at risk – almost 41 percent of those in the United Kingdom. EFE-EPA