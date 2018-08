The executive secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), Alicia Barcena, delivers a press conference in Mexico City, Mexico, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

The UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) on Thursday reduced its 2018 estimates for economic growth in the region from 2.2 percent to 1.5 percent.

"After two consecutive years of negative growth, in 2017 we had a growth rate of 1.2 percent and this year we expect it to be 1.5 percent, although there are significant differences between the subregions," ECLAC Executive Secretary Alicia Barcena said in Mexico City.