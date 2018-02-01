The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations published on Thursday its latest food price index, an international trade-weighted market price mechanism for five major food commodity groups, which in Jan. showed hardly any change on the previous month,
The Food Index averaged 169.5 points, nearly 3 percent below its level a year ago, as rising prices for staple grains and palm oil were offset by declining quotations for sugar, butter and cheese, while meat quotations remained steady.