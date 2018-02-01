A combine harvesting machine is used to harvest wheat in a wheat field at a village on the outskirts of Amritsar, India, April 24, 2017.EFE- EPA (FILE) /RAMINDER PAL SINGH

An Indian farmer transports his harvested paddy on a buffalo cart near the Mayong village in the Morigaon district of the Assam state, India, June 3, 2017. EFE-.EPA (FILE) /STR

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations published on Thursday its latest food price index, an international trade-weighted market price mechanism for five major food commodity groups, which in Jan. showed hardly any change on the previous month,

The Food Index averaged 169.5 points, nearly 3 percent below its level a year ago, as rising prices for staple grains and palm oil were offset by declining quotations for sugar, butter and cheese, while meat quotations remained steady.