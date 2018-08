Photograph showing Luiza Carvalho, the regional chief of UN Women in Latin America and the Caribbean during a forum in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Aug 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

The United Nations on Wednesday called on private businesses to promote gender equality in Latin America, a region where 60 percent of women work informal jobs and the gender pay gap is 22 percent.

"The private sector is fundamental to promoting equality between men and women," Luiza Carvalho, the regional chief of UN Women in Latin America and the Caribbean, said during a forum in Sao Paulo.