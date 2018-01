People look at job offers on a light post in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

The unemployment rate in Brazil during the last quarter of 2017 was 11.8 percent, equating to 12.3 million people out of work, the official Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) said Wednesday.

The fourth-quarter rate was down 0.6 percent from 12.4 percent in the July-September period.