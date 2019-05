National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow speaks to the media outside the White House on May 3, 2019, about the likelihood of interest-rate cuts by the Fed in the current US situation of low unemployment, higher wages and low unemployment. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow speaks to the media outside the White House on May 3, 2019, about the likelihood of interest-rate cuts by the Fed in the current US situation of low unemployment, higher wages and low unemployment. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow speaks to the media outside the White House on May 3, 2019, about the likelihood of interest-rate cuts by the Fed in the current US situation of low unemployment, higher wages and low unemployment. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

The unemployment rate in the United States fell from 3.8 percent to 3.6 percent in April, the lowest rate in 49 years, in a month when 263,000 new jobs were created, the government reported this Friday.

The US economy therefore maintains a level close to full employment, and the creation of 263,000 new jobs shows a labor market of even greater strength than analysts thought likely when they predicted an increase of around 217,000 jobs for this period.