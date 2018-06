Japanese college students pledge to apply their best effort to find work during a job hunting rally in downtown Tokyo, Japan, 01 March 2017. Around 1,500 college graduates from various Japanese vocational schools attended the pep rally in an effort to gain enthusiasm for the upcoming job hiring season in Japan. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan's unemployment rate stood at 2.2 percent in May, three tenths less than the figure from April, according to data published Friday by the Japanese government.

The number of unemployed workers in the Asian country stood at 1.58 million in May, a reduction of 520,000 people year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Interior and Communications of Japan.