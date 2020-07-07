Unemployment levels will be higher by the end of 2020 than in the 2008 financial crash, with Latin America set to be the worst, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development warned on Tuesday.
A person walks past a closed store front in New York, New York, USA, 06 July 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development secretary-general Ángel Gurría speaks at an event in Paris, France, 24 October 2019. EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda/Archive
