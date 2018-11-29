Unilever, the maker of Hellmann's mayonnaise and Dove soap, named Alan Jope to replace longtime chief executive Paul Polman as it, like the rest of the industry, struggles to navigate a sharp shift in consumer tastes, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Thursday.
Unilever had signaled the imminent retirement of Polman. The appointment of Jope, a longtime Unilever executive who heads the beauty and personal-care business, comes amid the company's push under Polman to bolster that higher-margin business and pivot away from slower-growing food.