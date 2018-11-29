The crest hangs over the main door of the headquarters of Anglo-Dutch multinational consumer goods company Unilever, in London, Britain, Oct. 1, 2013 EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

Unilever, the maker of Hellmann's mayonnaise and Dove soap, named Alan Jope to replace longtime chief executive Paul Polman as it, like the rest of the industry, struggles to navigate a sharp shift in consumer tastes, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Thursday.

Unilever had signaled the imminent retirement of Polman. The appointment of Jope, a longtime Unilever executive who heads the beauty and personal-care business, comes amid the company's push under Polman to bolster that higher-margin business and pivot away from slower-growing food.