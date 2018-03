Exterior of Unilever building at the Weena in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, Apr. 6,l 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/Marco de Swart

Unilever PLC has decided to consolidate its dual headquarters in Rotterdam over London, an emotionally charged move that came despite last-minute lobbying from the British government, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE Thursday.

In a Wednesday board meeting, directors decided on the Dutch city but Unilever's board was still receiving calls from the United Kingdom government on Wednesday night, according to a person familiar with the matter.