British and Irish trade union Unite on Thursday reiterated calls for the European Commission to block IAG’s acquisition of Air Europa at a time when thousands of staff face job losses or pay cuts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Unite confirmed it had been in touch with the EC’s head of competition, Margrethe Vestager, as part of its bid to prevent the 1-billion-euro ($1.1bn) takeover of the Spanish airline by IAG, which owns Iberia and British Airways. EFE-EPA