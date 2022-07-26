Leovigilda Canul Poot (right) poses during an interview with Efe on 23 July 2022 in a town just outside Valladolid, a colonial city in Mexico's southeastern state of Yucatan. EFE/Lourdes Cruz

A dish consisting of of smoked meat of Temozon, smoked pork sausage of Valladolid and poc chuch is served on a long board on 23 July 2022 at the Achiote Cocina de Humo restaurant in a town just outside the colonial city of Valladolid, Yucatan state, Mexico. EFE/Lourdes Cruz

A woman prepares poc chuc, a traditional dish consisting of citrus-marinated thin pork cutlets served with pickled onions, on 23 July 2022 in a town just outside the colonial city of Valladolid, Yucatan state, Mexico. EFE/Lourdes Cruz

Ten traditional Mayan restaurants in Kaua, a small community on the route that links the tourist resorts of Cancun and the Riviera Maya with the archaeological site of Chichen Itza, are flooded on weekends with visitors eager to sample poc chuc, a traditional dish consisting of citrus-marinated thin pork cutlets served with pickled onions.

That small town in the northern part of the Yucatan Peninsula, located just outside the colonial city of Valladolid and measuring only six kilometers (3.7 miles) in length, is a picture of calm between Monday and Friday, but on weekends during vacation season it is transformed into a tourism mecca.