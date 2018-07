A new Embraer 175 plane in Polish LOT livery preparing to land at Warsaw Airport, Sept 2, 2009 in Poland. The Embraer 175 flew from San Jose dos Campos in Brasill .EFE- EPA (FILE) /RADEK PIETRUSZKA POLAND OUT

A handout picture released by Boeing on Sept 18, 2013 shows the 787-9 Dreamliner taking off from Paine Field in Everett, Washington, USA, on Sept 17, 2013. EFE- EPA (FILE) /TIM STAKE / BOEING HANDOUT /EDITORIAL USE ONLY

United Airlines is buying 29 new aircraft and expects to take delivery of them in the next couple of years, it announced Monday, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE

The unit of United Continental Holdings Inc. said it is buying 25 Embraer E-175 aircraft, which it expects to take delivery of next year. It is also purchasing four Boeing 787-9 aircraft, which it expects to take delivery of in 2020.