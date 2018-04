Workers move bags of soybean meal at a port in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China, Mar. 22, 2018 (issued Apr. 4, 2018). EPA/XU CONGJUN CHINA OUT

United Kingdom stocks dropped Wednesday, with losses accelerating on reports that China has issued a list of 106 United States products that will be subject to tariffs from the world's second-largest economy, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires.

Beijing's response to US President Donald Trump's plan to impose levies on Chinese goods is seen as ratcheting up fears of a global trade war.