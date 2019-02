A woman walks past an electronic board displaying the closing number of the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong, China, 16 January 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, 18 January 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Global stocks rose Wednesday, buoyed by optimism that United States and Chinese negotiators would be able to reach at least a partial trade deal in time to avert another round of tariffs, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

President Donald Trump said at a cabinet session Tuesday that he was willing to push back a Mar. 1 deadline for a trade agreement if ongoing talks between the US and China appeared to be moving along.