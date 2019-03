Two police officers stand in front the bull statue on Broadway as protesters fill the streets in lower Manhattan during a rally and protest called 'Flood Wall Street' in New York, New York, USA Sept. 22, 2014. EPA/FILE/JUSTIN LANE

The United States posted its widest monthly trade gap since 2008 in December and a record annual deficit in goods as sturdy economic growth underpinned higher spending by American consumers and businesses, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Wednesday.

The international trade deficit in goods and services widened 19 percent in December from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted $59.8 billion, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.