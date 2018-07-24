A man walks past a, US aerospace manufacturer, Pratt & Whitney PW 1500 G jet engine at the ILA Berlin Air Show, Berlin-Schoenefeld Airport, in Selchow, Germany, May 19, 2014. EFE- EPA (FILE) /WOLFGANG KUMM

US engine maker Pratt & Whitney's logo on an engine of a Bombardier CSeries CS100 aircraft during showcase at Riga International Airport, Latvia, Nov 27, 2015 as part of CS100 demo tour to Northern Europe. EFE- EPA (FILE) /VALDA KALNINA

Hanjin Group chairman Cho Yang-ho (R) gives guests an explanation of facilities of Incheon Aviation Tech Co.'s (IAT) engine test cell during its completion ceremony on Yeongjong Island, west of Seoul, South Korea, June 8, 2016. IAT, a joint venture between Korean Air and Pratt & Whitney of the US with their stakes of 90 percent and 10 percent, is the nation's first company to repair commercial plane engijnes. EPA/YONHAP

he Pratt & Whitney logo on the side of the manufacturing plant in Singapore, Feb 15, 2016. Pratt & Whitney opened a new manufacturing plant in Singapore on Feb 15, producing fan blades and other engine components for it's PurePower line of turbofan engines. EFE-EPA (FILE)/WALLACE WOON

United Technologies Corp. reported that second-quarter profit rose 42 percent, and it raised its full-year outlook as sales grew in all its major divisions according to a Dow Jones story supplied on Tuesday to EFE.

The Farmington, (Connecticut,) conglomerate said revenue growth was driven by its Pratt & Whitney jet engine unit and its aerospace systems business. The struggling Otis elevator division increased sales by 7 percent in the period, but it was the only major business with a profit drop as margins slid by about a third.