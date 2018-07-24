United Technologies Corp. reported that second-quarter profit rose 42 percent, and it raised its full-year outlook as sales grew in all its major divisions according to a Dow Jones story supplied on Tuesday to EFE.
The Farmington, (Connecticut,) conglomerate said revenue growth was driven by its Pratt & Whitney jet engine unit and its aerospace systems business. The struggling Otis elevator division increased sales by 7 percent in the period, but it was the only major business with a profit drop as margins slid by about a third.