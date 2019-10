The University of Miami provided this Oct 3, 2019, photo of Patti and Alan Herbertl. EFE-EPA/ Courtesy University of Miami/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The University of Miami provided this October 2019 photo of the Miami Herbert Business School. EFE-EPA/ Courtesy University of Miami/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The University of Miami's business school will be known as the Miami Herbert Business School in honor of alumni couple Patti and Allan Herbert, who have donated more than $100 million to their alma mater since graduating from UM in the 1950s.

"It's a vote of confidence," business school dean John Quelch said of the Herberts' recent gift of $89 million to UM, where they met as undergraduates.