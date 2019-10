A UPS drone flies packages to their destination; the delivery firm announced this Tuesday that it has received full FAA authorization to operate a fleet of drones in the United States, and will initially use this permit to expand its shipments to hospitals and to explore its application in other sectors. EFE-EPA/UPS/File

The package delivery company UPS announced this Tuesday that it has received full authorization to operate a fleet of drones in the United States.

The company said in a statement that it will initially use this permit to expand its shipments to hospitals and to explore its application in other sectors.