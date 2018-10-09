GlobalizeU consulting firm founder and director Mario Sanchez speaks during a seminar on exporting services sponsored by trade and investment promotion agency Uruguay XXI on Oct. 9, 2018, in Montevideo, Uruguay. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Prieto

Uruguay is working "very hard" to become an exporter of non-traditional services in areas such as architecture, engineering, furniture design, information technology and textiles, the manager of exports at trade promotion agency Uruguay XXI, Pablo Pereira, said Tuesday.

"Overseas sales of services have shown very interesting dynamics," Pereira said. "In fact, Uruguay is positioning itself as a services exporter, particularly regarding non-traditional services, which are becoming a strong sector in the country."