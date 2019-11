Photo taken on Nov. 4, 2019, of Pablo Pereira, export manager of Uruguay XXI, an agency that has helped his country's exporters achieve success, like those placing jewels in New York stores, coffee in other coffee-growing countries, advertising seen around the world, and even a project for an Atletico Madrid sports academy. EFE-EPA/Santiago Carbone

Jewels in New York stores, coffee from a mate-drinking country, advertising seen around the world, and even a project for an Atletico Madrid sports academy, are examples of Uruguay's successful exports.

Breaking through national borders, finding opportunities worldwide, reaching a level of efficiency that makes a difference everywhere and putting together a much larger market - that is the current adventure experienced by a group of Uruguayan exporters selling their goods and services abroad.