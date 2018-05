Undated photograph provided by Polanco Caviar showing caviar produced by sturgeons farmed in the banks of the Rio Negro River in San Gregorio de Polanco, Uruguay, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Polanco Caviar

Uruguay has made a name for itself as Latin America's premier exporter of sturgeon caviar and one of the world's industry leaders.

The banks of the Rio Negro River, which traverses the country from east to west, are home to the fish farms of Black River Caviar, Uruguay's foremost caviar exporter.