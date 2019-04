Photo provided by Uruguay's Foreign Ministry showing Uruguayan Foreign Minister Rodolfo Nin Novoa (l) shaking hands with the head of China's Civil Aviation Administration, Feng Zhenglin (r), during the signing in Montevideo of a memorandum of understanding to tighten air connections between the two countries. EFE-EPA/Uruguayan Foreign Ministry/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Uruguay and China on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding seeking to improve air connections between the two countries in both the commercial and tourist sectors, official sources said.

The Uruguayan Foreign Ministry reported in a communique that Foreign Minister Rodolfo Nin Novoa held a meeting in Montevideo with China's top Civil Aviation Administration official, Feng Zhenglin, within the framework of Uruguay's participation in the second Belt and Road Forum in the Asian giant.