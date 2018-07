Ranching, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Enzo Benech speaks during a press conference on July 16, 2018, in Montevideo, Uruguay. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

There are no threats to Uruguay's food safety, Ranching, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Enzo Benech said Monday.

"Currently, there are no health and safety risks," Benech said. "All threats are being properly managed and the best evidence is that we now have 120 markets open to our products."