Argentine President Mauricio Macri (R) and Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez pose for a photograph after arriving at the Mercosur Summit in Santa Fe, Argentina, on July 17, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Uruguay is watching the economic crisis unfold in Argentina with a mixture of concern and confidence due to the decoupling of its economy from that of its neighbor in a year in which both countries will elect new presidents.

While Argentina is dealing with turmoil in the currency market, rising country-risk premiums on its debt and surging inflation, Uruguay appears to offer a more stable economic panorama despite having to juggle a budget deficit that has expanded in recent years.