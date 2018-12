Uruguay needs to encourage greater private investment, the country's minister of economy and finance, Danilo Astori (c), said in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 7, 2018, during a meeting with Argentine businesspeople. EPA-EFE/Aitor Pereira

Uruguay needs to encourage greater private investment, the country's minister of economy and finance said here Friday during a meeting with Argentine businesspeople.

Public investment is outpacing private investment, resulting in higher unemployment, Danilo Astori said as he outlined the Uruguayan government's approach to attracting private capital.