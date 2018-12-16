The governor of Uruguay's Rocha province, Anibal Pereyra, speaks during the Dec. 15, 2018, event launching the Southern Hemisphere tourist season in La Coronilla, Uruguay. EFE-EPA/Ana Paula Chain

The tourism director for Uruguay's Rocha province, Ana Caram, speaks during the Dec. 15, 2018, event launching the Southern Hemisphere tourist season in La Coronilla, Uruguay. EFE-EPA/Ana Paula Chain

Two men prepare India Muerta rice, a typical dish in Uruguay's Rocha province, where on Dec. 15, 2018, authorities launched the Southern Hemisphere tourist season in La Coronilla, Uruguay. EFE-EPA/Ana Paula Chain

People participate in an event launching the Southern Hemisphere's tourist season at a hotel in La Coronilla, Uruguay on Dec. 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/Ana Paula Chain

The eastern Uruguayan province of Rocha is touting its broad gastronomical and nature offerings, its five protected areas and numerous beaches and lakes, with the aim of attracting domestic and foreign tourists during the Southern Hemisphere's summer.

Rocha Gov. Anibal Pereyra discussed the province's plans during the Saturday event launching the local tourist season held at a hotel in the seaside resort town of La Coronilla, one of the province's coastal jewels along with Cerro Verde, which offers views of the coastline from granite rock outcroppings and wind-sculpted rock formations.