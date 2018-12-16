The eastern Uruguayan province of Rocha is touting its broad gastronomical and nature offerings, its five protected areas and numerous beaches and lakes, with the aim of attracting domestic and foreign tourists during the Southern Hemisphere's summer.
Rocha Gov. Anibal Pereyra discussed the province's plans during the Saturday event launching the local tourist season held at a hotel in the seaside resort town of La Coronilla, one of the province's coastal jewels along with Cerro Verde, which offers views of the coastline from granite rock outcroppings and wind-sculpted rock formations.