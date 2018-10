The head of Uruguay's National Drug Board (JND), Diego Olivera, speaks during the signing of a cooperation agreement between the country's trade and investment promotion agency and its cannabis regulator to encourage investments in the legal marijuana industry, in Montevideo, Uruguay, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Aitor Pereira

Uruguay's trade and investment promotion agency and the country's cannabis regulator signed Wednesday a cooperation agreement on encouraging foreigners to invest in the legal marijuana industry.

"There are many opportunities regarding the cannabis industry. The signing of this agreement will allow us to better advise companies and encourage both national and foreign firms to invest," the director of the Uruguay XXI agency, Antonio Carambula, said of the pact with the IRCCA regulatory body.