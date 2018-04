Former CNN journalist Carlos Montero participating in the America Business Forum in Punta del Este, Uruguay, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Photograph showing former Aerolineas Argentinas president Isela Constantini participating in the America Business Forum in Punta del Este, Uruguay, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Photograph showing former Aerolineas Argentinas president Isela Constantini participating in the America Business Forum in Punta del Este, Uruguay, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Photograph showing Antonio Carambula, the CEO of export and investment-promotion agency Uruguay XXI, participating in the America Business Forum in Punta del Este, Uruguay, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

The America Business Forum (ABF), expected to bring together 3,000 business, policy and NGO leaders from the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia, opened Friday in this seaside resort.

Antonio Carambula, the CEO of export and investment-promotion agency Uruguay XXI, told EFE that the event will serve as a "shop window" to display the benefits of investing in Uruguay.