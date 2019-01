Uruguay's Ministry of Ranching, Agriculture and Fisheries on Tuesday gathered representatives from the dairy industry to create a roadmap for increasing the country's competitiveness in the sector. EPA-EFE/Sarah Yañez-Richards

Uruguay's Ministry of Ranching, Agriculture and Fisheries on Tuesday gathered representatives from the dairy industry to create a roadmap for increasing the country's competitiveness in the sector.

The idea is to "address all aspects of the dairy industry," given the various problems that the sector faces, Minister Enzo Benech told reporters.