Photo sent by Uruguay of the tourism viceminister Benjamín Liberoff (l); and tourism minister Liliam Kechichian (c) and the general secretary of the WTO Zurab Pololikashvili (R) in Uruguay Dec. 31, 2018. EPA- EFE/Tourism Ministry

The Uruguayan resort city of Punta del Este will be the first destination to receive certification from the World Tourism Organization (WTO) recognizing the excellent quality of service provided to visitors, Tourism Minister Liliam Kechichian told EFE.

"UNWTO.QUEST is a UNWTO program that promotes quality and excellence in tourism Destination Management Organizations (DMOs)'s planning, management and governance of tourism development, by means of capacity building," the tourism minister said in a statement over the weekend.