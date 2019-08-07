The University of Montevideo's Business School on Wednesday launched a new China-Latin American Studies Center for Trade and Business that will seek, among other things, to be a "power plant of ideas" to improve relations between Latin America and the Asian giant.
The center's director, Nicolas Santo, spoke with EFE, saying that although the facility will aim to improve overall relations between Latin American and China, the focus will be on Uruguay "to be able to provide added value to (bilateral) trade and investment links."