The director of the University of Montevideo's China-Latin America Studies Center for Trade and Business, Nicolas Santo, speaks at the opening of the center in Montevideo on Aug. 7, 2019. EFE-EPA/Laura de Frutos

Economist Ignacio Munyo speaks at the opening of the University of Montevideo's China-Latin America Studies Center for Trade and Business in Montevideo on Aug. 7, 2019. EFE-EPA/Federico Anfitti

The University of Montevideo's Business School on Wednesday launched a new China-Latin American Studies Center for Trade and Business that will seek, among other things, to be a "power plant of ideas" to improve relations between Latin America and the Asian giant.

The center's director, Nicolas Santo, spoke with EFE, saying that although the facility will aim to improve overall relations between Latin American and China, the focus will be on Uruguay "to be able to provide added value to (bilateral) trade and investment links."