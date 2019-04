FIle photograph showing people heading to work on March 8, 2019, in the United States. EPA-EFE/File

The US unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.8 percent in March, a month in which 196,000 new jobs were created, the Labor Department reported Friday.

The US economy remains "steady" at a level close to full employment and the addition of 196,000 new jobs is evidence of a growing economy, surpassing the expectations of analysts who had forecast only 172,000 new hirings.