The United States announced Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with South Korea on a revised bilateral trade pact, which first entered into force in 2012, and that Washington will exempt Seoul from its steel tariffs and maintain the 10-percent tariffs on imports of South Korean aluminum.
Based on the revised agreement, South Korea will be able to trade with the US a quota equivalent to 70 percent of South Korea's average exports to the US from 2015-2017 without the 25-percent tariffs that President Donald Trump imposed on steel imports to his country, the US government announced.