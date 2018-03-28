Cars are parked at a pre-delivery storage yard of Hyundai Motor Co. in Ulsan, about 415 kilometers southeast of Seoul, South Korea, 07 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Cars waiting to be shipped fill the export pier of Hyundai Motor Co in the city of Ulsan, South Korea, 26 March 2018. According to local media, South Korea agreed to further open its auto market to the United States in return for an exemption from steel tariffs during negotiations to amend their free trade agreement. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The United States announced Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with South Korea on a revised bilateral trade pact, which first entered into force in 2012, and that Washington will exempt Seoul from its steel tariffs and maintain the 10-percent tariffs on imports of South Korean aluminum.

Based on the revised agreement, South Korea will be able to trade with the US a quota equivalent to 70 percent of South Korea's average exports to the US from 2015-2017 without the 25-percent tariffs that President Donald Trump imposed on steel imports to his country, the US government announced.