Crude steel is melted in the steel plant of German corporation ThyssenKrupp in Duisburg, Germany, Apr. 7, 2017 EPA-EFE/FILE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

President Donald Trump's planned tariffs on steel and aluminum put United States allies around the globe in a tough spot Friday, driving down stock prices and generating warnings of a possible international trade war, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

Allies in Asia and Europe lobbied for a change of heart and took issue with Trump's invocation of a little-used Cold War-era law that gives presidents broad discretion to curb imports deemed a threat to national security.