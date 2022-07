A view of different denominations of dollar bills. The United States' inflation rate climbed to 9.1 percent in June compared to the same month of last year - a level not seen since 1981 - due mainly to sharp rises in gasoline and food prices, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on 13 July 2022. EFE/Sebastiao Moreira/File

The United States' inflation rate rose to 9.1 percent in June compared to the same month of last year - a level not seen since 1981 - due mainly to sharp rises in gasoline and food prices, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday.

US consumer prices rose 1.3 percent relative to May, according to that unit of the US Department of Labor.