Mazda automobiles at port before being loaded onto transport ships at the company's main factory in Hiroshima city, Hiroshima prefecture, Japan, 22 December 2015. EPA/EVERETT KENNEDY BROWN

Major auto makers on Tuesday posted declines in US sales for the first quarter, adding pressure on car companies already grappling with weaker conditions in important markets globally, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Analysts expect the industry to report an overall decline of around 5 percent in sales for March, historically one of the biggest months for car sales as the unofficial start to the spring selling season. First-quarter sales are expected to decline 3-4 percent compared with a year earlier, according to analyst estimates.