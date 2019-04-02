Major auto makers on Tuesday posted declines in US sales for the first quarter, adding pressure on car companies already grappling with weaker conditions in important markets globally, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.
Analysts expect the industry to report an overall decline of around 5 percent in sales for March, historically one of the biggest months for car sales as the unofficial start to the spring selling season. First-quarter sales are expected to decline 3-4 percent compared with a year earlier, according to analyst estimates.