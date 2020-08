A photo illustration of a WeChat user scanning a QR code to retrieve a digital red envelope on the WeChat app on a mobile phone during the Chinese New Year period in Beijing, China, 30 January 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

US President Donald J. Trump holds a press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 13 August 2020. EPA-EFE/Oliver Contreras / POOL

An icon of Chinese internet media app WeChat (C) is displayed among other apps on an iPhone, in Beijing, China, 07 August 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

US ban on WeChat seen as a double-edged sword in China

The United States' incoming ban on the main Chinese social media network, WeChat, to many in the Asian giant means opening a box of unforeseeable consequences which could turn against the US president.

Donald Trump issued the executive order on Aug. 6, deeming the app a danger to national security. EFE-EPA