A Ryanair airplane stands on the tarmac at the Niederrhein airport in Weeze, Germany, Aug. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SASCHA STEINBACH

US hedge fund Harris Associates LP has taken a stake in European budget carrier Ryanair, the airline disclosed Tuesday in a regulatory filing, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Chicago-based Harris Associates has taken a 3.07-percent stake in Ryanair, the carrier said. The Irish airline said Harris's holdings reached 3 percent on Aug. 22. The stake was worth around $540 million at the time.